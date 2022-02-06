Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after acquiring an additional 180,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.