Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.
Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.18. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
About Dorian LPG
Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorian LPG (LPG)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.