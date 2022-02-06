Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.18. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after buying an additional 500,378 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 429,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after buying an additional 187,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after buying an additional 180,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 129,309 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

