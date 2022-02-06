Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$25.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.82.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
In other news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
