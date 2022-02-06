DRIFE (DRF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $139,785.00

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One DRIFE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DRIFE has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $139,785.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00109856 BTC.

DRIFE Coin Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 341,193,649 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

