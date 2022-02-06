Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Bought by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,151 shares during the period. Dropbox comprises 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $271,381,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Dropbox by 61.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,238 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

