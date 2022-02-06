Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

DBX opened at $24.26 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $86,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

