DuckDaoDime Hits Market Cap of $13.05 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $12.57 or 0.00030311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $255,376.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.05 or 0.07244487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,389.46 or 0.99780520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006589 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.