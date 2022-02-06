Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stake Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 150.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

