DuPont de Nemours (DD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.