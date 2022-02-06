DuPont de Nemours (DD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28.
In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
