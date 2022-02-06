Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$77.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.80.

DND opened at C$29.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.72. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of C$28.87 and a 52 week high of C$53.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

