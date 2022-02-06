DZ Bank Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $126.08 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

