e-Money (NGM) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, e-Money has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002384 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $19.63 million and $720,383.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00051106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.58 or 0.07171202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,514.11 or 0.99647967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006625 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.