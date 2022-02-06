Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shares Gap Down to $156.83

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $156.83, but opened at $153.17. Eaton shares last traded at $155.51, with a volume of 3,108 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,646,878 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,629,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

