eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,048. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY opened at $59.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

