Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.