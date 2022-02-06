Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 107,749 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $775,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,889. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

