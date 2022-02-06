Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELMS. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth $80,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

