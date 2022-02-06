electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce $1.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 million to $1.54 million. electroCore reported sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 million to $5.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $10.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow electroCore.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,950,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,950,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 102.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 562,600 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 716,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,622. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.89. electroCore has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.63.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on electroCore (ECOR)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.