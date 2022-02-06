Elizabeth S. Campbell Sells 14,034 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $136.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $139.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.28 and its 200-day moving average is $124.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

