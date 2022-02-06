Emirex Token (EMRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $308,378.00

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Emirex Token has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $308,378.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042948 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00111457 BTC.

About Emirex Token

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Coin Trading

