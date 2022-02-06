Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

ESRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after buying an additional 3,831,383 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 3,099,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after buying an additional 1,562,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after buying an additional 898,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 864,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

