Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$52.00 price target by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.26.

ENB opened at C$54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.46. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.98 and a 52-week high of C$55.17.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Insiders have sold a total of 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 over the last quarter.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

