Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Encompass Health in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EHC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

EHC opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,067,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

