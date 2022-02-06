Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Increased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHC stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.09. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

