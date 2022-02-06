Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 20,002 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

