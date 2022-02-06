Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.