Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eneti in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eneti’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NETI. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $6.87 on Friday. Eneti has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $77.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eneti by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Eneti during the 4th quarter worth $6,587,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Eneti by 162.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Eneti in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eneti by 125.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,062 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eneti’s payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

