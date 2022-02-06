Engine NO. 1 LLC Has $609,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $911,544,000 after buying an additional 208,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $870,399,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.13. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

