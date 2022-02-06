Engine NO. 1 LLC Increases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $112.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,160 shares of company stock worth $19,949,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

