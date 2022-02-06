Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $292,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $733,486,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,630,000 after acquiring an additional 489,192 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

NOC opened at $369.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $288.08 and a 52-week high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $381.85 and its 200-day moving average is $371.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

