Engine NO. 1 LLC Invests $347,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,431,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,589,000 after buying an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,584,000 after buying an additional 166,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,663,000 after buying an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $291.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $209.57 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.