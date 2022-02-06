Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases 928 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNC opened at $210.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.88 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

