Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 4,789 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $45,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 35.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 38.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 15.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 28.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.70, for a total value of $677,562.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,172 shares of company stock valued at $55,000,712 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $403.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.90 and a 200 day moving average of $458.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

