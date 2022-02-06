Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $36,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,974,000 after buying an additional 58,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,438,000 after buying an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,575,686. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

DHI stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

