Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,808 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $30,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.

NYSE IFF opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day moving average of $145.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.32 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

