Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $50,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after buying an additional 405,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 581.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 260,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 68.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after buying an additional 240,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

