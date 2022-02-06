Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $33.59 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,809 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $33,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

CTXS opened at $102.36 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

