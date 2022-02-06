Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $37.58 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $37,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 260,844.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DXCM opened at $420.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.83, for a total transaction of $281,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,594 shares of company stock worth $15,651,317. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $573.72.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.