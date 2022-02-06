Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 109,218 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,218 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $40,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $135.03 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.52 and a 12-month high of $314.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day moving average is $173.25.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

