Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.
Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 104.49%.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
