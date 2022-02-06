Enzyme (MLN) Market Cap Hits $109.94 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $61.33 or 0.00147843 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $109.94 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,693 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

