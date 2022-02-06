EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $118.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Argus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.70 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $116.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,032,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

