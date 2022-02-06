Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 8th

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:ESGC opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Eros STX Global has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eros STX Global by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 57,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eros STX Global by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

