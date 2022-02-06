Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $330.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $375.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.19.

NYSE:EL opened at $313.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $267.55 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,131,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 372,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,345,000 after buying an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

