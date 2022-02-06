Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $374.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $355.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.19.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.88 and a 200 day moving average of $332.89. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $267.55 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.