Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $374.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $355.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.19.

NYSE EL opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $267.55 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.89.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock worth $708,038,314. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,147,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,038,000 after buying an additional 369,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,865,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,335,000 after buying an additional 226,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,805,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

