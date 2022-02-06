Everest Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.79 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Everest has a total market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $181,080.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.66 or 0.07177464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.09 or 0.99752931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

