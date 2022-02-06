Eversept Partners LP Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Eversept Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 774,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,731 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZGNX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,687 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $26.57.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,555 shares of company stock worth $486,075. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

