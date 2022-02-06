Eversept Partners LP Sells 479,298 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Eversept Partners LP reduced its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,298 shares during the period. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics accounts for 1.3% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.41% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $16,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after purchasing an additional 232,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,964,000 after purchasing an additional 953,422 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 6,715,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 63.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 960,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 68.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 856,287 shares in the last quarter.

OCDX opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

