Eversept Partners LP Sells 83,122 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Eversept Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,122 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP owned about 0.14% of HealthEquity worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $95,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 219.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 11.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -782.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

